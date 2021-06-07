Swiss National Bank Buys 2,400 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after buying an additional 297,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,389,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $3,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

