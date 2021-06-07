SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $29,312.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

