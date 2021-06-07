Status (SNT) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Status has a total market capitalization of $332.89 million and $12.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00026843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.11 or 0.01058699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.75 or 0.10319949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

