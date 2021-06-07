State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,688 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Energizer were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE ENR opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

