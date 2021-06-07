State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,510 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE:EME opened at $127.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.