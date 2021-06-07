State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,070 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Kirby worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $68.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,354 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

