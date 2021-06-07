State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,674. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

