State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.84. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,229 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

