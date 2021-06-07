State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS opened at $176.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.10.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

