State Auto Financial Co. (STFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 25th

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

State Auto Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $814.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

