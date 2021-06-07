Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 25,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,468. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $46,385,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 758.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

