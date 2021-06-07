St. James Investment Company LLC Has $29.52 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,443 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises 3.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.49% of Ingredion worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ingredion by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.25. 3,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 250.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

