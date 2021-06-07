St. James Investment Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up 2.7% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $20,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Y stock traded down $9.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $703.33. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,812. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $460.58 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

