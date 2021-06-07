Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd Sells 2,942 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $67,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 21st, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,155,565.65.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.86. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

