SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 67.7% Lower Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $214,890.94 and $12.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 67.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.99 or 1.00097978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.01103866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00523880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00400008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00080119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004399 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

