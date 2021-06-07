Spectiv (SIG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00026003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.20 or 0.01046374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.39 or 0.10355229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054870 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.