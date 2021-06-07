SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.7% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $29,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $38.16 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

