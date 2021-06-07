Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 9,021 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $52,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $49,913.11.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $71,860.65.

Spark Networks stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,029. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth $343,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

