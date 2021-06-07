Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.40. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 20,182 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 678,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

