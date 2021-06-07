Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,278,000 after acquiring an additional 725,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,150,000 after acquiring an additional 598,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

