SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 97,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $241.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.35.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

