Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Position Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Several analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

SQM opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

