Snow Capital Management LP Purchases 48,917 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1,285.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE CAH opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

