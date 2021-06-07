Snow Capital Management LP Purchases 20,889 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.9% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 330,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.79. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.