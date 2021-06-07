Snow Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.63 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

