Snow Capital Management LP Has $8.81 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in PulteGroup by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $3,423,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $56.95 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

