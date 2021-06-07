Snow Capital Management LP Grows Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $24.13 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $49,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

