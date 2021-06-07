SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $22.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 38,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

