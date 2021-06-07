Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

