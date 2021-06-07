Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Cap Achieves $253,102.87

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $253,102.87 and approximately $267.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001094 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,844,225 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

