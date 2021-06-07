Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

SMWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $22.11 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.