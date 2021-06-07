Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.84. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,300,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 366,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.