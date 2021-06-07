Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,484,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.