Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $173,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 221,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,774,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

