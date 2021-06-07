Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.94. 74,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,390. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.02. The company has a market capitalization of $203.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

