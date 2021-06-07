Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

