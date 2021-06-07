Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,406,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,846,000 after buying an additional 140,562 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 16,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 302,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,282,250. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

