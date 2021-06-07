Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $39.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. 31,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.