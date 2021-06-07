Sharder (SS) Trading Down 30.1% Over Last Week

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sharder has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $233,268.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.52 or 0.01038496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.56 or 0.09850042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

