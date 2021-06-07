Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Receives C$10.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.21.

VII has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

VII traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,912,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,612. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$1.83 and a one year high of C$9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

