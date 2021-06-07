Selina Tobaccowala Sells 2,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Selina Tobaccowala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00.

Shares of RDFN traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 802,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 5,218.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

