Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Science Applications International stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. 7,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 443,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

