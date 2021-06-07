Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.63.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.