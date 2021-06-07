Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 16,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

LQD stock opened at $132.09 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

