Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

