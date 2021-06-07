Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $370,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $123.85 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

