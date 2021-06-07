Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,637 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 243,071 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,940,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 840.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares during the period.

SJNK opened at $27.39 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35.

