salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $236.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $171.27 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $41,692,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.