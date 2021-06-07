S4 Capital’s (SFOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 636 ($8.31) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.17 ($7.06).

Shares of SFOR traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 621.50 ($8.12). 1,087,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,118. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -776.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 546.45. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 625.32 ($8.17).

In related news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

