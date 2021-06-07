Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $25,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $166.51 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,527 shares of company stock worth $5,931,267. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

